Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $765,000 Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $323,025.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $90.54 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $113.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.42. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.09.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $783.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PRAH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.36.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

