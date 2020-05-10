Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stock Holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 371.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 590.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AYX. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

In other news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $4,370,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $3,171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 476,458 shares of company stock worth $66,493,094. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $130.65 on Friday. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $160.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.