Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stock Holdings in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 73.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 39.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,811,000 after buying an additional 233,171 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Mongodb alerts:

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Mongodb from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mongodb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mongodb in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $52,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,026,123.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $2,430,080.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 113,725 shares in the company, valued at $17,272,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock worth $18,090,257 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

MDB opened at $176.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. Mongodb Inc has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $184.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.22.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.