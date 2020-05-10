Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 2,853 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other Exelixis news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $66,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 702,593 shares of company stock worth $15,280,228. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXEL opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $27.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.23.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.