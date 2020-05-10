Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 215 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Lumentum by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Lumentum by 14,566.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 466.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $93.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $235,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,061,473.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,608 shares of company stock valued at $701,179. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

