Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Gentex were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra lowered their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of GNTX opened at $26.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.35. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

