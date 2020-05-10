Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 849 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ciena were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Ciena by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $85,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $1,432,795 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

