Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Assurant were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Assurant by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Assurant by 799.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Assurant by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Assurant by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 195,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,618,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $98.80 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $142.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day moving average of $122.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.