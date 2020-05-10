Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $92,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent Inc has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $73.40.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

