Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $860,000 Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Textron were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Textron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,097,000 after buying an additional 30,433 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its position in Textron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 687,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,666,000 after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Textron by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Textron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $948,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TXT opened at $27.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $54.24.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

