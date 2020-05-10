ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ABIOMED by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in ABIOMED by 638.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink cut shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $187.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $285.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

