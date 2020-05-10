Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,649,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 791.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,339,000 after acquiring an additional 440,506 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,022,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,191,000 after acquiring an additional 171,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock opened at $122.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.32.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. TheStreet upgraded Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra reduced their target price on Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

