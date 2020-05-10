Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Corteva by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,993,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Corteva by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Corteva by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,026,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,524,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.95.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

