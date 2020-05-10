Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1,158.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

SUI opened at $134.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.99. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.08, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.