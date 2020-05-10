Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,055 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 318,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.73. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $308.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

RIGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

