Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on HTLD. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.
Heartland Express stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.54.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 152.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 42.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter worth $110,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Heartland Express
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.