Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HTLD. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 152.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 42.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter worth $110,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.