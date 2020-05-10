12,100 Shares in EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in EATON VANCE FR/COM by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 97,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in EATON VANCE FR/COM by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 34,442 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in EATON VANCE FR/COM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EATON VANCE FR/COM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in EATON VANCE FR/COM by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 223,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares during the period.

EFL stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. EATON VANCE FR/COM has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%.

About EATON VANCE FR/COM

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

