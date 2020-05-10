Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Tivity Health by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tivity Health by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $15.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

In related news, Director Kevin Wills bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,143 shares in the company, valued at $641,436.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sara Finley bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,565 shares of company stock worth $319,255. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23. Tivity Health Inc has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $550.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.18.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a positive return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $337.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tivity Health Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

