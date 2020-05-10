Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $119,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MORT. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter.

MORT opened at $11.56 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $25.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51.

