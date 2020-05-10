Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $123,000 in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 53.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62,952 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 129.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 43.0% in the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 4.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 113,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHGE stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

