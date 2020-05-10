Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,050 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $7.64 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.97%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.14%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director James Richard Perry purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $541,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at $496,081.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $193,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,714,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,519.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Piper Sandler downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

