Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $53,670,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,629.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 453,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 426,830 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,740,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,650,000 after purchasing an additional 234,331 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $6,757,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,052,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117,142 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXMT stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $100.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.82 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 23.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,733 shares of company stock valued at $114,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

