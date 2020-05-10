Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIM opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.90. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $155.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

In related news, COO Choudhary Yarlagadda purchased 40,900 shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $408,182.00. Also, insider Phillip John Kardis II purchased 3,000 shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $29,940.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,322. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIM. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

