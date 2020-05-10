Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $17.96 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.