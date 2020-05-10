Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,795,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,533,000. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,536,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4,789.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 524,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 754,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 316,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXC opened at $19.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $33.29.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

