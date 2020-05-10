Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Okta by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,194,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,043,000 after acquiring an additional 136,687 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Okta by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Okta by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $169.38 on Friday. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $171.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Okta from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.21.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $5,898,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,254.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $239,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,486 shares of company stock valued at $39,369,102. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

