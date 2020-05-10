Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) to report $3.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.09 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $12.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $13.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on PWR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 46,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

