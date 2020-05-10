Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,294 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of OneMain worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,801,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OneMain by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,634,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,906,000 after acquiring an additional 168,565 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in OneMain by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 151,927 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth about $2,681,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 79,203.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 115,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OMF. Citigroup lifted their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on OneMain from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on OneMain from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.81.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 10,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.23 per share, with a total value of $392,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,633,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,312,950.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $71,025.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,039.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 53,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,271 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.11. OneMain Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.43.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

