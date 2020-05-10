New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.43 Million Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,228,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,229 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,066,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,626,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $54,510,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens upgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Jennifer W. Steans purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald H. Janis purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,365.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $306.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

