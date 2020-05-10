Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stake Boosted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $153.87 on Friday. Everbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $155.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Kent Mathy sold 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $252,126.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 31,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $3,229,018.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,231.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,941 shares of company stock worth $8,123,535. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Everbridge from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.46.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

