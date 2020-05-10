Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CGJTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, April 17th. CIBC upped their price target on Cargojet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cargojet from $132.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. Cargojet has a one year low of $55.10 and a one year high of $93.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.34 and its 200 day moving average is $78.52.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

