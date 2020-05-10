CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,712 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,090,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,278,000 after acquiring an additional 175,745 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth $218,858,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,494,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,804,000 after purchasing an additional 142,131 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,447,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,513,000 after purchasing an additional 70,036 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth $126,042,000. 27.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $39.40 on Friday. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $45.00 to $47.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

