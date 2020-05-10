2,938 Shares in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Ameren by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 0.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ameren by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

