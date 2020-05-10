Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 4,410 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Graco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,446,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,231,000 after buying an additional 306,762 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,294,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,298,000 after buying an additional 63,353 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,090,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,704,000 after buying an additional 1,050,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,895,000 after purchasing an additional 143,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,351,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,283,000 after purchasing an additional 159,761 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other Graco news, insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $784,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,585.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 55,800 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,069,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,137 shares of company stock valued at $6,003,517 over the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GGG stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.36. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $56.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

