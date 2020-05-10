Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth about $33,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $84.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.37. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.87.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Trane to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

