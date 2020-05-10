Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,750,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,483 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,429,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,117,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,945,000. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.