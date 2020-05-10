Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,270,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. TheStreet cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

JEF opened at $14.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.03%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

