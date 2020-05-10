Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,029 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 175,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.4% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 192,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $415,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $237,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $9,492,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,922 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Standpoint Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

