DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Trading Up 13.6% After Strong Earnings

Shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) traded up 13.6% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $16.05, 327,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 184% from the average session volume of 115,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $300.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.84%.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DXPE shares. Sidoti reduced their target price on DXP Enterprises from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on DXP Enterprises from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 12,933.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 12.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.77.

About DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.