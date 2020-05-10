DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Trading Up 13.6% After Strong Earnings

Shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) traded up 13.6% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $16.05, 327,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 184% from the average session volume of 115,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.
The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $300.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.84%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DXPE shares. Sidoti reduced their target price on DXP Enterprises from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on DXP Enterprises from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.77.
About DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.
