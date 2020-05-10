Bessemer Group Inc. Has $713,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,331,000 after acquiring an additional 178,598 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,350.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after acquiring an additional 53,914 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 81,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 42,466 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 597,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,929,000 after acquiring an additional 42,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,564,000.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $213.29 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $155.91 and a 1-year high of $232.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.02.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

