Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given New $150.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.40.

Get Cargojet alerts:

CGJTF opened at $93.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average of $78.52. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $55.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.