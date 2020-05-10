Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,995 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LPX opened at $21.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,192.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $34.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.04%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.76%.

Several research firms have commented on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,856.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,544.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

