SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 336.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,981,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,177,000 after purchasing an additional 224,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 439,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,519,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 171,458 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 31,028.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,183 shares during the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 21.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.2518 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.7%.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

