SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 8,705 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of LCI Industries worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 167.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 30.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $87.52 on Friday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $55.29 and a twelve month high of $116.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average of $96.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $659.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.42 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 18.49%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

