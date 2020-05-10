SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) by 264.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,005 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.85% of CorePoint Lodging worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after buying an additional 81,655 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 61,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPLG opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.64. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.14 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.18%. CorePoint Lodging’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CorePoint Lodging in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

