SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,196 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ADT worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADT opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. ADT Inc has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). ADT had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ADT Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

