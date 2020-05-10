SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 268.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 30,722 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 30.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XPO opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.52. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.97.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.83.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

