Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 6,185.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 882,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 868,726 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 104.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376,071 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

WETF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

In related news, insider Jeremy Schwartz purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $46,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anthony Bossone purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $466.15 million, a PE ratio of -308.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.81 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

