SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 149,901 Shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 772.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TIM Participacoes were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 38.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 34,908 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,431,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,722,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in TIM Participacoes by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSU stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. TIM Participacoes SA has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.04.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TIM Participacoes SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. HSBC raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

