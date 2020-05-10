Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,825 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $36.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.